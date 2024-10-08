Rody did not withdraw COC for mayor, says Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday disclosed that former President Rodrigo Duterte did not withdraw his certificate of candidacy (COC) for Davao City mayor.

This comes amid news reports that Duterte withdrew his COC for mayor, which he filed on Monday, 7 October, to pursue a Senate seat.

Close allies Senator Bato dela Rosa and Senator Bong Go admitted earlier to have been convincing Duterte to join their Senate slate.

Duterte, who is faring well in pre-election surveys for senator, announced in 2021 that he was retiring from politics.

The Duterte patriarch made his recent public appearance on Tuesday afternoon where he was seen raising Mocha Uson's arm and flexing his iconic fist sign.

Uson is running for councilor in Manila's Third District.