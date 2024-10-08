Quiboloy eyes Senate seat

Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy formalized his Senate bid during the last day of certificate of candidacy (COC) filing on Tuesday, 8 October.

Quiboloy filed his COC for senator through his lawyer, Atty. Mark Tolentino. The representative refused to answer questions from the media but delivered a statement.

Tolentino said Quiboloy is seeking a Senate seat because "he wants to be part of the solution of the country's problems."

He added that the religious leader's poll campaign will center on "God and the Filipino people."

"Ang focus po niya kaya siya tumakbo ay dahil sa Diyos at sa Pilipinas nating mahal (He wants to run because he wants to focus on God and on our beloved country)," Tolentino said.

"Ang priority po niya ang religious freedom. Kailangan ang government po natin should secure the holy grounds against state forces (His priority is religious freedom. Our government needs to secure the holy grounds against state forces," he added.

Tolentino said Quiboloy, if elected, will advocate for free medicines and medical services for poor people; quality education; and zero corruption.

In August, members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) raided KOJC compound to serve the warrants of arrest against the televangelist.

Quiboloy, who is currently on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)'s wanted list after the Central District of California indicted him and his accomplices for various crimes, including sex, human trafficking, coercion, money laundering, and cash smuggling, among others.

The PNP said Quiboloy remains at Camp Crame, despite a court order for his transfer to the New Quezon City Jail.