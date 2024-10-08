Quezon, Parañaque make presence felt

Quezon Province led throughout and trounced Negros, 73-60, in the opener of their South Division quarterfinal playoffs in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season late Monday at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Powered by Judel Fuentes and LJ Gonzales, the Huskers surged ahead, 20-11, after the first quarter and never sputtered to move within a win of advancing to the semifinal round of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Gonzales finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals to clinch the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors over Fuentes, who posted 17 points, spiked by three triples, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Gab Banal, also shone for the Huskers, the South’s top qualifier, with 10 points, including two triples, five rebounds and three assists.

The Huskers led by as many as 21 points (69-48) as they duplicated their 73-62 victory over the Muscovados, the No. 8 South qualifier, in the round-robin elimination phase.

Negros got 12 points, 11 rebounds, six assists from Renz Palma and 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists from Felipe Chavez.

Although satisfied with his wards’ performance, Quezon coach Eric Gonzales said they still have a lot to improve on individually and as a team to sweep the best-of-three series.

Earlier, Parañaque got the lift from JP Sarao and JR Olegario in the homestretch to nip Zamboanga Master Sardines, 83-79, in their playoff series.

Sarao and Olegario split four straight triples that pushed Parañaque ahead, 78-77, and although Jaycee Marcelino gave Zamboanga back the lead with two free throws, Sarao sealed the win with a hook shot inside followed by three charities.

Sarao chalked 21 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks to emerge as best performer over Jielo Razon with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Olegario with 11 points, laced by three triples, and three steals.

Philip Manalang tallied four points, six assists and five rebounds and ably orchestrated the plays for the Patriots.