Firming old alliances that were neglected in the recent past is bearing fruit primarily in securing an energy supply, where the most uncertainties are found in the otherwise bright future of the economy.

The Philippines previously relied on fresh unconventional ties for nuclear technology deals, resulting in failed expectations as none progressed beyond the exploratory stage.

The long-mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) is getting a new lease on life after South Korea committed help to update a study on the feasibility of restarting it.

A schedule is already in place that starts in January next year following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. Ltd. (KHNP) that had President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as witnesses.

The study, that KHNP will fund, will determine the current condition of the BNPP and evaluate the viability of a revival.

The BNPP, despite being idle, remains a monument to the nuclear ambitions of the country which makes its use according to its original intent a fitting symbol for the start of the nuclear power age in the Philippines.

KHNP is the operator of the Kori Nuclear Power Site in Busan, which is identical in design to the BNPP.

Revitalized relations with the US will push a nascent nuclear program to leapfrog in development.

The head of the United States nuclear regulatory body was recently in the country to report the US Congress’ approval of the 123 Agreement that allows the transfer of nuclear technology to an ally.

The legislative imprimatur on the agreement, or the civil nuclear cooperation deal, guarantees that it could stand different administrations even with a change of president in the superpower by next month.

US Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chair Christopher Hanson said priority is given to the Philippines regarding assistance for a regulatory framework for the nuclear energy sector.

But unless the ground rules are in place, which will require Philippine Congress approval, the nuclear program will remain stuck in the discussion stage.

During Hanson’s visit he met with House Special Committee on Nuclear Energy Chairperson Rep. Mark Cojuangco, who discussed the enabling legislation for the nuclear program.

The meeting was significant since Cojuangco is considered the standard bearer for the use of nuclear technology and he has been steadfast in his conviction despite attacks from anti-nuke groups.

Cojuangco has always underlined the urgency of building a nuclear power plant since it would take between five and eight years to complete a facility.

The Pangasinan congressman has a good perspective on undertaking the plan. If resurrecting the BNPP can’t be done, a 1,000-megawatt nuclear power plant would have a total cost of P225 billion within a 120-hectare facility.

The plan involves the putting up of four power plants, with each additional unit to be located in a 40-hectare area.

The small modular reactor (SMR) option is part of the deal being developed with the US.

Oregon-based NuScale Power Corporation plans a $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion investment for a 462-megawatt plant in the country by the early 2030s using SMR under the provisions of the 123 Agreement.

NuScale is in the process of searching for a site to put up the project. SMRs also provide a good opportunity for remote locations which are not connected to the power grid.

A country that is in a maritime conflict with the Philippines has alleged that the latter is merely taking orders and has been a stooge of the more powerful nations it has engaged.

This is dead wrong since the benefits that have thus far been generated are unprecedented.