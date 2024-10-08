Prime Video expands ‘Reacher’ universe with new spinoff series

Prime Video is expanding the Reacher universe with a spinoff series titled The Untitled Neagley Project, starring Maria Sten. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, announced this at the "Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers" event in London. The series is created by co-showrunners and executive producers Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton, and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television and CBS Studios. The Untitled Neagley Project will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Frances Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.

“I’m beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background,” said Sten. “She’s such a wonderful character to play and I’m very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better.”

“We’re excited to expand the Reacher universe with Amazon and CBS Studios by exploring the beloved character Neagley, portrayed by the talented Maria Sten,” said Dana Goldberg, chief creative officer at Skydance. “Nick Santora did an amazing job adapting Lee Child’s Reacher novels for TV. With Nick and Nicholas Wootton leading the way, audiences can expect another thrilling adventure in the Reacher universe.”

In addition to Santora and Wootton, the series is executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger and Lisa Kussner with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid and Niko Fernandez will oversee the project for Skydance.

The series marks Skydance Television’s seventh project with Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video following the hit series Reacher and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, as well as the upcoming Cross and the recently announced The Runarounds, an action-adventure series starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham, and a docuseries on the Idaho Murders.