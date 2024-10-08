PNP reforms, safety of candidates for 2025 polls ordered

Newly-appointed Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Jonvic Remulla on Tuesday said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has asked him to make recommendations and necessary changes in the police force, especially now that preparations for the 2025 polls are underway.

Among these requests is to make a recommendation for a more effective and cohesive police force in the country; a review to the structure and the personnel of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) to make it “more neutral and more cohesive” in addressing the concerns of its members and ensuring the safety of all candidates for next year’s midterm elections.

Without hesitation, Remulla said that the biggest challenge in assuming his new role is managing the Philippine National Police (PNP), which is under the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“It's always the police force. It's always the police force. The police force is composed of a lot of very fine professionals, but there is also a lot of competition and politics inside and that has to be addressed,” said Remulla.

He added that removing erring cops among the ranks of the police are easier to be dealt with rather than politics within the law enforcement agency.

“It's a matter of enforcement. But the politics is much more difficult. Everyone is trying to find a perfect solution from imperfect people,” he added.

However, Remulla clarified that he will not be shuffling key positions in the PNP and will only make a recommendation to the President in regards to the structure of the PNP.

The former Cavite governor noted these changes for the PNP are more important due to the influence of the former form of the law enforcement agency – the Philippine Constabulary.

“It's the structure that is more important. Because if you look at the culture of the PNP, it's still a carryover from the PC days. The PNP is a living institution which must grow and must adapt in order to survive in this new world,” Remulla said.