Phl, Japan hold bilateral exercise

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and the Philippine Air Force (PAF) successfully conducted the “Doshin-Bayanihan 4-24,” a bilateral exercise focused on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

The exercise, held in Cebu from 2 to 7 October, involved coordinated airdrop operations and aeromedical evacuation trainings, which aimed to improve disaster response capabilities and strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

The JASDF remains committed to advancing mutual training opportunities with the PAF to ensure the security and safety of communities during humanitarian crises and natural disasters.