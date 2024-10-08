Philippine Navy, U.S. Navy commence Sama Sama 2024

The U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and allied forces have commenced the eighth iteration of Exercise Sama Sama in the vicinity of Subic Bay. This two-week maritime engagement aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen security ties among regional partners.

Sama Sama 2024, part of the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) series, includes both shore and sea phases. Participants will engage in specialized training across various disciplines, including medicine, legal operations, engineering, logistics, and public affairs.

"This exercise has evolved significantly since its inception," said Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, U.S. Head of Delegation and Commander of Logistics Western Pacific. "It highlights the strength of our alliances and our shared commitment to peace, security, and cooperation in the maritime domain."

Participating forces will conduct high-intensity drills focusing on anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare, and maritime domain awareness. Specialized teams, including diving and explosive ordnance disposal units, will also be involved.

"Sama Sama," which means "togetherness" in Tagalog, reflects the decades-long partnership between allies in the region. This year's exercise includes participants from Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom, representing a collective commitment to stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Rear Adm. Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta, Vice Commander of the Philippine Navy, emphasized the importance of this exercise in strengthening regional ties and addressing challenges together.