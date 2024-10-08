PhilHealth unveils expanded healthcare benefits

PhilHealth continues to uphold its mission to provide every Filipino with access to quality healthcare services through the ongoing campaign "Pinalawak at mga Bagong Benepisyo para sa Mamamayan, damang-dama ng bawat Pilipino."

This effort, aligned with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos, Jr.’s vision, represents a significant commitment to strengthening the country's healthcare system.

Through the program, PhilHealth aims to ensure that all Filipinos, regardless of social status, can access life-saving medical treatments without being financially overwhelmed.

PhilHealth president and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma said that the agency has focused on identifying and expanding coverage for the top 10 most burdensome diseases in the Philippines, such as pneumonia, severe dengue, stroke, chronic kidney disease, and various cancers.

To date, 60 percent of these conditions are now covered by the expanded healthcare financial benefits. As a result, higher case rates for pneumonia, asthma, stroke, neonatal sepsis, and hemodialysis are already benefiting members.

By 2025, PhilHealth will also roll out enhanced coverage for lung, liver, ovary and prostate cancer patients, particularly those undergoing chemotherapy.

The increased financial support for catastrophic illnesses is a critical element of PhilHealth's Universal Health Care (UHC) mandate. This move aims to protect families from falling into poverty due to medical expenses.