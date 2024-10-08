PBBM SPEAKS AT FILIPINO COMMUNITY GATHERING IN LAOS

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. meets with the Filipino community at the Wanda Vista Hotel in Lao PDR on Tuesday evening, assuring them that the government continues to strive for the protection of the rights and interests of all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) around the world.

“Patuloy naming ginagawang prayoridad ang mga overseas Filipinos upang aming maitaguyod at maprotektahan ang inyong karapatan at kapakanan,” Marcos told the Filipino community.

Marcos was accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez along with other government officials.