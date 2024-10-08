Olivia Rodrigo’s magical homecoming concert

Global pop icon Olivia Rodrigo staged her first silver star show and the biggest installment of the “Guts” world tour at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on 5 October, Saturday.

The Filipino-American artist had a special homecoming, performing in front of a crowd of 50,000. She shared that she has indulged in Filipino delicacies every day since her arrival in the country.

“I’ve had halo-halo like every day since I’ve been here; it’s so good,” the pop star said. “I just have to say, proud Pinoy ako (I am a proud Filipino).”

The voices of the crowd took over the arena as they sang along to Olivia’s performance of “drivers license,” the single that slingshotted her to fame and won her the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Among the songs in the setlist were “vampire” and “bad idea right?” from the Guts album, as well as previous hits “deja vu” and “favorite crime” from the Sour album.

At the Manila stop, all tickets were “silver stars,” meaning that all sections were sold for P1,500 with random seat allocations.

“One of the most special nights ever. Thank you so much to everyone who came. My first time in the Philippines was a dream come true,” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram.

She also announced during the show that the earnings will be donated to Jhpiego Philippines, a nonprofit organization that champions women’s health and welfare.

During her weekend stay in Manila, the pop star paid a visit to the organization and immersed herself in the culture by roaming around Intramuros.

The silver star show is the last performance for the Asia leg of the world tour. She is set to perform in various cities across Australia starting 9 October.