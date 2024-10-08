Olivarez guns for Open crown anew

Topnotch tennis action returns after a two-month break as the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Open Series II and the National Juniors Championships kick off on Thursday in Sucat, Parañaque.

To accommodate the large number of participants, organizers have expanded the event to be held across both the Olivarez Sports Center and the Parañaque courts with the two-week-long tournament to feature a blend of the country’s seasoned players and promising young talents.

Leading the charge is Eric Jed Olivarez, who is still fresh from a victory in the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Open last August where he toppled multi-titled Johnny Arcilla.

As the top seed in the 64-player draw, Olivarez is eyeing another Open title, with notable contenders including doubles partner Vicente Anasta, Eric Tangub, Loucas Fernandez, John Mari Altiche, Noel Salupado, John Benedict Aguilar and Lance Fernandez.

Olivarez and Anasta also vie in the men’s doubles category, where they will face strong competition from the Rolly Saga-Bryan Saarenas pair.

Other notable doubles teams include Loucas and Lance Fernandez, Altiche and Alberto Villamor, Agustines and Brent Cortes, and Tangub and Elvin Geluz.

Meanwhile, hostilities in the juniors side begin Friday with Antonio Ng Jr., Adrian Cagitla, James Yosores, JB Aquino, Ethan Cablitas, Joshua Diva, Phil Amora and Enrico Uy headlining the boys’ 18-and-under division.

On the other hand, Stefi Aludo, Joy Ansay, Jillianne Tenoria and Mikaela Ngu lead the girls’ side in the same division of the Group 2 tournament, part of the nationwide circuit established by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, aimed at boosting the sport and identifying emerging talent, particularly from rural areas.

Additionally, the tournament will feature Legends men’s doubles in the 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s age brackets, as well as women’s doubles in the 35s and 45s categories.

The collegiate division, featuring both men’s and women’s singles and doubles, will run from 14 to 20 October.

The weekend-only classified individual and team events commenced last weekend and will resume on 12 to 13 October and 19 to 20 October.

Other titles up for grabs include the boys’ and girls’ 16U, 14U, and 12U divisions, and the 10U unisex class.