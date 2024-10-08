NU TRADITION

NUSTAR successfully concluded BELOVED, its inaugural bridal and celebrations fair last September, hosted by Fili Hotel at NUSTAR Resort & Casino in the grand ballroom of the NUSTAR Convention Center. The two-day fair featured over 90 of the industry’s top wedding designers, photographers, event planners, makeup artists and related suppliers, providing an immersive experience for attendees preparing for their upcoming milestones.
Highlights included an exclusive fashion show by iconic designer Francis Libiran, insightful talks by experts Mary Grace Khu and bridal industry institution Rita Neri, and food tastings from Fili Hotel’s Cassiopeia banquet packages, designed by executive chef Martin Rebolledo and executive pastry chef Mac Macatangay.
The event culminated in a spectacular fashion show showcasing Cebu’s fashion elite: Philip Rodriguez, Protacio Empaces, Jun Escario, Wendell Quisido, Marichu Tan, Valerie Alvez, Hanz Coquilla, Mike Yapching, Oscar James and Agustin Pedrano, all presenting the best of Cebuano design.
The success of this unforgettable bridal fête marks the beginning of one of the hotel’s visionary trademarks. To conclude, Cristina Ong Cruz, the cluster director of Sales and Marketing for Fili Hotel at NUSTAR Cebu, shared: “These past two days have been a testament to the beauty of love, creativity and celebration, coming together in ways that have left a lasting impression on us all. This first BELOVED event is only the beginning. The energy and enthusiasm we’ve seen here assure us that this will become a cherished tradition — a celebration that continues to inspire and delight for years to come.”