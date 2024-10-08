NU TRADITION

Highlights included an exclusive fashion show by iconic designer Francis Libiran, insightful talks by experts Mary Grace Khu and bridal industry institution Rita Neri, and food tastings from Fili Hotel’s Cassiopeia banquet packages, designed by executive chef Martin Rebolledo and executive pastry chef Mac Macatangay.

The event culminated in a spectacular fashion show showcasing Cebu’s fashion elite: Philip Rodriguez, Protacio Empaces, Jun Escario, Wendell Quisido, Marichu Tan, Valerie Alvez, Hanz Coquilla, Mike Yapching, Oscar James and Agustin Pedrano, all presenting the best of Cebuano design.