Nograles seeking Davao City top post

Former Civil Service Commission chairperson Karlo Nograles on Tuesday officially filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for mayor of Davao City in the 2025 midterm elections.

“Today, aking mga kababayan, I let you decide my fate. But not without first trying to convince your minds and let you know how it is to have a choice; to win your hearts and make you feel how it is to have a chance; and to earn your support so I can lead you to the change that you so deserve,” Nograles said in his statement after filing his CoC at Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Davao City.

Earlier, Nograles submitted a resignation letter to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday -- a day before he formally filed his formalize his bid for Davao mayor on Monday, 8 October -- which is also the last day of CoC filing.

“This decision was difficult to make, as my time with the Commission has been productive, fulfilling, and inspiring. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside such dedicated public servants,” Nograles wrote in his resignation letter, which was confirmed by President Communications Acting Secretary Cesar Chavez to Palace reporters.

“By operation of law, EO 292 (Admin Code), when the chair resigns the senior member of CSC takes over as Acting Chair,” Chavez said.

“Commissioner Aileen Lizada is the senior member of CSC,” he added.

Seeking a mayoral seat in his hometown, Nograles vowed to provide Davaoeños with better access to basic commodities, healthcare, food security, education, job opportunities, delivery of government services, and public assistance.

While carrying his duties as the CSC, Nograles said he had seen best practices and observed the implementation of much-needed reforms that helped improve the delivery of public services to the people.