Nograles challenges former boss

Politics in Davao City reached the boiling point at the close of the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (CoC) for the 2025 midterm elections.

Former Cabinet secretary and Civil Service Commission chairman Karlo Nograles is challenging his former boss, ex-President Rodrigo Duterte, in a high-stakes mayoral race.

Nograles submitted his CoC on Tuesday, shortly after Duterte declared his candidacy for the same position. This development intensified an already competitive field that includes Bishop Rod Cubos and social media influencer Roweno Caballes.

Nograles, a three-term congressman with extensive experience in the Duterte administration, including roles as Cabinet secretary and acting presidential spokesperson, is focused on addressing the needs of Davao’s residents.

His entry into the race not only poses a direct challenge to the established Duterte political dynasty but also coincides with Duterte’s son, incumbent Mayor Sebastian Duterte, running as his father’s vice mayoral candidate.

Meanwhile, in Baguio City, the race is shaping up between incumbent Mayor Benjamin Magalong and lawmaker Marquez Go, who filed his CoC on 7 October.

Go emphasized the community’s desire for effective and transparent governance as his motivation for running.