METRO

NNIC encourages off-site parking usage

PARKING fees at Ninoy Aquino International Airport have surged dramatically, leaving motorists hesitant to leave their vehicles overnight. The steep increase has sparked frustration among travelers, who now face the daunting choice of exorbitant rates or the inconvenience of searching for alternative parking solutions.
PARKING fees at Ninoy Aquino International Airport have surged dramatically, leaving motorists hesitant to leave their vehicles overnight. The steep increase has sparked frustration among travelers, who now face the daunting choice of exorbitant rates or the inconvenience of searching for alternative parking solutions.PHOTOGRAPH BY Anthony Ching FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE @tribunephl_ton
Published on

Following recent parking charge increases at the country’s primary aviation gateway, the new management of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is encouraging long-term travelers to use off-site parking facilities.

Travelers are urged by the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) to utilize “alternative transportation” to and from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. This includes ride-hailing services, as they are typically less expensive than paying for overnight parking at the airport for their multi-day trip.

In a message posted on the NAIA website, NNIC explained that the rate adjustments, which are in effect as of 1 October 2024, are in compliance with administrative orders in order to reduce traffic around the airport.

Ninoy Aquino International Airport
Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)
New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC)
“alternative transportation”

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph