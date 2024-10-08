NNIC encourages off-site parking usage

Following recent parking charge increases at the country’s primary aviation gateway, the new management of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is encouraging long-term travelers to use off-site parking facilities.

Travelers are urged by the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) to utilize “alternative transportation” to and from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. This includes ride-hailing services, as they are typically less expensive than paying for overnight parking at the airport for their multi-day trip.

In a message posted on the NAIA website, NNIC explained that the rate adjustments, which are in effect as of 1 October 2024, are in compliance with administrative orders in order to reduce traffic around the airport.