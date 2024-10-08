Newly-signed SRDP revitalization law crucial to AFP modernization

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday welcomed the signing of a measure seeking to bolster the country's defense strategies by establishing its own resources and capabilities to support the military's weaponry and materiel requirements.

In a brief interview in Malacañang, AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. said the military organization has been given hope with the signing of Republic Act 12024 or the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) Revitalization Act by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"We have been waiting for this for so long because in order for the Armed Forces of the Philippines to progress and to develop its capability, we need to have a robust defense industry," Brawner said.

He then stressed the crucial need to fast-track the military's modernization to parallel the changing security environment in the region.

"We are given hope that our defense industry will flourish, and therefore, we will be able to modernize our armed forces effectively and faster because we really need to hasten our modernization," said Brawner.

In a separate press conference in Camp Aguinaldo, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the newly enacted measure is a "very welcome development" for the military organization as this aligns with the AFP's legal framework to enhance the country's readiness against security threats.

"We've actually been waiting for this to come into fruition. This actually solidifies our enthusiasm for developing this capability internally," Padilla told reporters. "We are up on our toes in strengthening and building our alliances, modernization projects, and anything that falls into place in terms of our comprehensive archipelagic concept.”