Navy confirms Chinese ship fired water cannon at BFAR vessel in Bajo de Masinloc

A Philippine Navy official confirmed a Chinese vessel fired a water cannon at the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels conducting a resupply mission at the Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal or Pag-asa Island, in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Tuesday morning.

In a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo, Navy spokesperson for WPS, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad disclosed that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) just received the information recently.

“Because of that, we would like to politely defer to the BFAR for their official statement on the issue,” Trinidad said.

However, Trinidad said that the AFP is closely coordinating with the Philippine Coast and BFAR in ensuring the protection of the country’s sovereignty and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea are protected.

“Tactical details to implement that coordination are at the unified command level,” said Trinidad, adding that the entire AFP is keen to promoting rules-based order in the WPS despite China’s provocation.