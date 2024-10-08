MyTV Cebu at 15: Celebrating stories, talent and community

MyTV Cebu recently celebrated its 15th anniversary at the Arctic Ballroom of the Waterfront Hotel, marking a significant milestone in its journey of delivering stories and entertainment to viewers.
The celebration highlighted the station’s commitment to providing programming that resonates with the local audience.
During the event, various activities showcased MyTV’s evolution through the years, including a retrospective of memorable shows and segments that have defined its brand.
The anniversary also featured special performances from local artists, emphasizing the station’s dedication to promoting Cebuano talent.
MyTV Cebu has become a vital part of the community, not only by entertaining but also by informing and engaging viewers through relevant news and cultural programming.
The anniversary celebration served as a reminder of the station’s role in fostering a sense of community and connection among Cebuanos.
The meaningful festivities culminated with plaques of appreciation to partner companies and individuals who have contributed to the station’s success. A posthumous award was given to columnist Valeriano Avila, who in 2014 rebranded the station to MyTV. It likewise launched its new jingle by Vispop artist Lourdes.
The network is fervently committed to responsible content creation and fostering discussions on pressing issues, current events, governance, lifestyle, travel, financial literacy, health and the arts.
MyTV Cebu envisions a future focused on innovation and community engagement. It aims to enhance its digital presence with a new website and mobile app, ensuring easy access to content.
Over the past 15 years, MyTV Cebu has been honored with eight major awards from the Cebu Archdiocesan Mass Media Awards and the Globe Media Excellence Awards.