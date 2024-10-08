MORE completes P60.6-M Molo Substation upgrade

Power consumers in Iloilo City can expect fewer service interruptions after Razon-led MORE Electric and Power Corp. (MORE Power) completed a P60.6-million upgrade of its 25/30MVA Molo Substation.

MORE Power said on Tuesday that the three-month modernization project involved reconfiguring the substation’s in-out system — significantly reducing the risk of outages, particularly during peak hours.

Greater flexibility

The upgrade allows for greater flexibility, enabling power rerouting through the SCADA system if a fault occurs in a transmission line.

Armil Logarta, Project Management and Development Head at MORE Power explained that the new system also facilitates smarter load management.

“As a result, any power interruption will be minimized, greatly enhancing service reliability for both residential and commercial customers,” Logarta said.

“The Molo Substation had been in operation for 23 years without proper maintenance, leading to frequent equipment malfunctions,” Logarta added.

Modern SCADA system

MORE Power is the first distribution utility in Panay to operate an extensive and modern SCADA system.

Roel Z. Castro, President and CEO of MORE Power, emphasized the importance of the upgrade, citing the rising demand for electricity driven by population growth and commercial expansion.

“This not only extends the life of the transformer but also improves its performance using advanced technology to ensure stable and efficient power distribution,” Castro said.

EEI as contractor

The rehabilitation began on 5 July, with EEI Power Corp., a Yuchengco-led company, serving as the contractor.

While the upgrade was ongoing, a 30/36MVA Mobile Substation temporarily provided power to ensure uninterrupted service.

Now that the Molo Substation upgrade is complete, the mobile substation will be relocated to the Mandurriao Substation, which is set to undergo its own rehabilitation this month.