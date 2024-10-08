MIAA embraces NAIA regulator role

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Tuesday disclosed that it is already looking forward to carrying out its duties as the regulator for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

MIAA general manager Eric Jose Ines stressed that as part of the public-private partnership agreement with the recently appointed operator New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC), the MIAA is undergoing major changes, one of which is its transition to become the regulatory body for NAIA.

The government eagerly anticipates the growth plan of NNIC for NAIA and through the agreement, MIAA will be able to continue to focus on carrying out essential governmental duties, guaranteeing the government’s ability to defend its interests both domestically and internationally.

Meantime, the Asian Development Bank is hosting a two-day workshop, and as part of this change, MIAA is working closely with foreign specialists

MIAA delegates are to get acquainted with the responsibilities and challenges that accompany their new role as regulators during this workshop, which also aims to provide the groundwork for MIAA’s seamless transition to its new regulatory role.

Ines also provided updates regarding the ongoing restructuring within MIAA, in addition to the regulatory transition.

A total of 844 Plantilla posts were eliminated as part of the transition to the new structure, with a focus on those held by employees who transferred to the New NAIA NNIC.

In order to ensure that those employees are adequately compensated for leaving MIAA, they will get their separation incentive pay as part of the procedure.

Additionally, he disclosed that the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) has already received MIAA’s proposed new organizational structure and is waiting for approval. Once approved, the new structure will improve MIAA’s regulatory capabilities and aid in streamlining operations, enabling the organization to successfully track NAIA’s growth and development.