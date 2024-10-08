Marigondon cops relieved for mauling criminology student

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday announced that at least six cops had been relieved from their posts for allegedly mauling a criminology student in Cebu province.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson BGen. Jean Fajardo announced that the relieved personnel included the police commander and five other officers who were previously assigned to the Marigondon Police Station in Lapu-Lapu City.

Among other relieved personnel were the chief clerk, a desk officer, an investigator, and two other officers.

"The case is under investigation as we speak, and the victim is being asked for a statement for the filing of proper charges," Fajardo said.

She added that the victim, who was confined at a hospital, named at least two police officers who maltreated him.

According to a post by the victim's family, the victim and the owner of the house, where he served as a caretaker since the age of nine, went to the Marigondon Police Station to report a robbery incident involving three suspects, a bicycle, and a chainsaw.

However, the police allegedly accused the victim of stealing the items and made him kneel as they beat him up.

He was released by the authorities after being proven innocent.

The victim was later brought to a hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained from the mauling.