Marcos: Execution of Pinoy in Saudi Arabia ‘a terrible tragedy’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his condolences to the family of a Filipino who was executed in Saudi Arabia for the crime of murder.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them... there is nothing one can do to make [it] whole,” Marcos said, adding that the government have exhausted all legal remedies and efforts hoping to stay the execution of the state.

"It was a terrible tragedy and there was little thing left for us to do. We have very few options left. We tried everything and for many, many years the Saudi government really tried look and to be sure that the judgement was actually deserved," he told Palace reporters before departing for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane, Laos on Monday.

The Chief Executive added that they have appealed to authorities in Saudi Arabia to take “another look” to the case.

“Of course, the law there is very strict and apparently the conviction has stood and one of ours have been taken away. Very unfortunate,” Marcos said.

For his part, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the family has requested privacy.