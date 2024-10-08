Manila Water shifts to renewable energy

Manila Water Company Inc. (MWC) is joining the growing list of local companies shifting to renewable energy with plans to install solar power systems across three key sites before the year ends.

The company said on Tuesday that the installations will be in the Cardona Treatment Plant, in Rizal, the East La Mesa Treatment Plant in Quezon City, and the San Juan City Compound with a combined capacity of 2.5 megawatts.

“As a company whose business is heavily reliant on nature, it is imperative for us to be proactive in ensuring environmental sustainability across all aspects of our operations,” said Jeric Sevilla, MWC’s Corporate Communications Affairs Group director.