‘Lover: An Eras Tour Experience’ is coming to Manila in December

Attention Filipino Swifties! Mark your calendars for 15 December, as Lover: An Eras Tour Experience hits the New Frontier Theater at 8 p.m. This show will recreate Taylor Swift’s legendary Eras Tour, featuring her greatest hits.

Designed for devoted Filipino fans, this tribute promises a night of unforgettable music and nostalgia, celebrating Swift’s record-breaking tour and fulfilling every fan’s “wildest dreams.

The Eras Tour has become a global sensation, capturing headlines and hearts worldwide. Swift’s tour turned into a massive event, but soaring ticket prices left many fans unable to attend.

Charity Eden, lead singer of LOVER, attended the Eras Tour in March 2023 and felt the magic firsthand. Inspired by the experience and the high costs preventing fans from joining, she decided to create her own version of the tour -- making it accessible for more fans. Thus, LOVER was born, bringing Taylor’s enchanting Eras Tour experience to audiences everywhere.

Charity is the real deal, and LOVER is the only live show worldwide where the lead vocalist sings every note and plays both guitar and keyboard in real time.

From Texas, Charity is a musical powerhouse with a talent for captivating her audience. Inspired by artists like Adele, Paramore and Swift, she has a unique sound and expressive vocal style. Her music journey, from talent shows to studying at the University of North Texas, has been driven by passion and dedication.

With over 15 years of experience, Charity is a seasoned performer on guitar, piano and bass guitar. Her strong grasp of music theory and leadership in the Dallas-Fort Worth music scene have made her a top-tier musician. As an original artist, you can find “Charity Eden” on Spotify and Apple Music. Now, she is taking her talents global as the lead vocalist of Lover, sharing her love for Swift’s music with fans everywhere."Lover: An Eras Tour Experience" is not just an ordinary tribute act. Charity and her team have carefully crafted a show that captures the essence of Swift’s iconic tour -- from costumes and choreography to the unforgettable music of each era. Every detail is designed to make audiences feel like they’re at a live Taylor Swift concert.

Since its launch, Lover has performed worldwide, with sold-out shows in Japan and North America. Now, Filipino fans can relive the magic of the Eras Tour live in Manila. Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie or a casual fan, this show promises to leave you enchanted.

Presented by Concert Republic, "Lover: An Eras Tour Experience" will take place at the New Frontier Theater on 15 December at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale starting 12 October at 12 noon, available at all TicketNet outlets or at Ticketnet.com.ph.