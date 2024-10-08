Leandro Legarda Leviste files COC for Batangas 1st District rep

Leandro Legarda Leviste, founder of Solar Philippines and son of Senator Loren Legarda, officially filed his certificate of candidacy on 8 October 2024, aiming for the position of Batangas 1st District Representative.

At 31, Leviste has already made his mark as a leader in renewable energy and a self-made billionaire, recognized by Forbes and Bloomberg for his pioneering work in renewable energy. Solar Philippines and its publicly listed unit SPNEC have developed solar power projects across the country, having completed the first solar power plant in Batangas in Calatagan in 2016.

Leviste's campaign promises to focus on the economic development of Batangas’ 1st District, which includes the towns of Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan, Tuy, Balayan, Lemery, Taal, and Calaca. His vision is to transform these towns into modern cities, creating a "Metro Batangas."

With about 35,000 supporters gathering at his campaign’s launch, and over 150,000 signatures urging him to run, Leviste emphasized his commitment to share his success with his constituents: “Sa aking buhay at sa aking negosyo, parang tumama po ako sa lotto, at naniniwala po ako na tungkulin ko pong ibahagi ang mga naipanalo ko sa ating mga kababayan."

“Ang pangarap ko po ay sa darating na dekada ang 8 bayan ng Unang Distrito ay maging mga modernong lungsod, at ang buong Unang Distrito ay maging isang metropolis na maaring mataguriang Metro Batangas,” he added.

He is also the youngest CEO to take a company public in the history of the Philippine Stock Exchange and has investments in Nasugbu’s Central Azucarera and ABS-CBN Corporation.