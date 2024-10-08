Lacuna: New SILG will be great

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo welcomed the appointment of Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla as the new Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), citing his rich experience in the field of local governance among other qualifications.

In a statement, Lacuna said that she and Servo are excited and looking forward to working closely with the Interior secretary.

“Given his vast experience especially in the field of local governance, we are certain that DILG Secretary Jonvic will more than ably help the local government units further improve their performance of their functions,” Lacuna said.

The mayor also expressed utmost confidence in the capability of Remulla to carry out the DILG’s task of promoting peace and order, ensuring public safety and strengthening the capability of local governments in delivering basic services to their constituents.

“Secretary Jonvic and I are both well aware of the importance of a Greater Manila Area approach to traffic, public transportation, public health, crime and flood control,” Lacuna said.

“Secretary Jonvic brings to the DILG a deep wealth of wisdom and experience in practical solutions and diplomacy in easing tensions,” she added. “Definitely, Secretary Jonvic will make a great DILG Chief. We, in Manila, have great respect and admiration for his competence and governance abilities.”