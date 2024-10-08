Kobe Paras defends girlfriend Kyline Alcantara from Lolit Solis

“Talagang laugh ako dahil para bang sobra sa pagmamalaki si Kobe na girlfriend niya si Kyline. Sobrang lucky ni Kyline dahil proud na proud si Kobe Paras sa kanya (I really laughed because it seems like Kobe is so proud that Kyline is his girlfriend. Kyline is so lucky because Kobe Paras is incredibly proud of her),” Solis said in her post.

Just recently, Paras and Alcantara went to Infanta, Quezon, upon the invitation of a local official who was celebrating his birthday.

In the short interview uploaded by writer Glenn Regondola on his YouTube channel, Alcantara reiterated that she’s just friends with Paras.

Alcantara and Paras have been spotted together a couple of times. The first instance was when they were seen holding hands while walking together to a parking lot in BGC.