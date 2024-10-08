Kobe Paras defends girlfriend Kyline Alcantara from Lolit Solis

Talent manager Lolit Solis revealed on her Instagram that basketball player Kobe Paras went into defensive mode when she made the mistake of telling Benjie Paras’ son that his girlfriend should be on the level of Kris Aquino or Sharon Cuneta.
Paras instantly fumed at Solis’ unsolicited advice and hurled a one-liner: “Please, walang bastusan (don’t disrespect). Kyline is my girlfriend.”
“Talagang laugh ako dahil para bang sobra sa pagmamalaki si Kobe na girlfriend niya si Kyline. Sobrang lucky ni Kyline dahil proud na proud si Kobe Paras sa kanya (I really laughed because it seems like Kobe is so proud that Kyline is his girlfriend. Kyline is so lucky because Kobe Paras is incredibly proud of her),” Solis said in her post.
Just recently, Paras and Alcantara went to Infanta, Quezon, upon the invitation of a local official who was celebrating his birthday.
In the short interview uploaded by writer Glenn Regondola on his YouTube channel, Alcantara reiterated that she’s just friends with Paras.
Alcantara and Paras have been spotted together a couple of times. The first instance was when they were seen holding hands while walking together to a parking lot in BGC.
Kathryn’s mom posts Alden’s photos with her grandchildren
Alden Richards, it seems, has endeared himself to Kathryn Bernardo’s mom, Min Bernardo.
The Kapamilya actress’ mom shared some snaps on her Instagram where Richards was with her grandkids.
“#HelloLoveAgain. Thanks, Tita Kath and Tito Tisoy, for QQ’s first mall show experience… ‘til next!” Mommy Min wrote in her caption.
The photos were taken during a mall tour to promote Richards and Bernardo’s latest film, Hello, Love, Again.
KathDen fans rejoiced upon seeing the photos posted by Mommy Min.
“Tanggap na sa family hehehe (He’s accepted in the family).“
“Bagay na bagay kayo... sana kayo na lang forever (You look good together... I hope you will be forever).”
“VG! BONDING SA BERNARDO’S FAMILY!”
Vice Ganda’s newest futuristic car costs P17.5 million
Vice Ganda’s newest acquisition is not something to sneer at, as it comes with a multi-million price tag.
The It’s Showtime host’s newly acquired toy-for-the-big-boy is a Tesla Cybertruck model, which costs a whopping P17.5 million.
A short video of Vice Ganda riding in the Tesla Cybertruck has been making the rounds on social media.
A TikTok content creator, RICOSWABE, revealed that Vice Ganda bought the futuristic car from car dealer Raymond Ronquillo, who is his friend.
What are the special features of a Tesla Cybertruck?
It features an 18.5-inch touchscreen on its dashboard and a 9.4-inch screen at the back. It has 15 speakers, including two subwoofers, and wireless charging ports in the front, back or at the truck bed.