Kiko Pangilinan files COC for Senate comeback

Former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan formalized his political comeback as he filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Tuesday, 8 October.

Pangilinan, who previously served as a senator from 2001 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2022, will be running under his long-time party, Liberal Party.

He was the Senate Majority Leader from 2004 to 2008 and was appointed the presidential assistant for food security and agricultural modernization, a cabinet-level position under the Office of the President of the Philippines by President Benigno Aquino III.

If elected again, Pangilinan said he will continue with his commitment to lower the prices of rice.

"Malaking problema ulit ngayon ang mataas na presyo ng bigas at iba pang bilihin kaya nais ko ulit bumalik upang masolusyunan ang dinadaing ng ating mga kababayan (The high price of rice and other goods is a big problem now, so I want to go back to solve the grievances of our countrymen)," he said.

"Nagawa na natin ito noon. Kayang-kaya natin solusyonan ulit ito ngayon basta't nagtutulungan at lehislatura at executive branch (We have done it before. We can solve it again as long as the legislature and executive branch work together)," he added.

Pangilinan said he is willing to set aside political colors to help more Filipinos.

He ran for vice president in 2022, but lost. He placed second in the official tally with over 9.3 million votes.

Pangilinan was accompanied by his wife, multimedia star Sharon Cuneta.