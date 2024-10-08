Kidnapping incident a hoax, says Makati cops

The Makati City police dismissed as false the claim that a 67-year-old woman was abducted in Makati City.

Makati Police chief PCol. Joseph G. Talento disclosed that investigations following the published news articles revealed that the incident did not occur.

During the initial investigation conducted by the police, the alleged victim, Nena, claimed that on 17 September, she was on her way to meet a friend when two men suddenly approached her and covered her nose with a cloth that made her unconscious.

Her abductors allegedly held her in a room. Nena did not reveal what the suspects did to her, but on 20 September, she was placed in a vehicle, where she pretended to be dead. She alleged that the suspects dumped her, hands tied with a rope and duct tape on her mouth, in Barangay F. De Castro in Cavite, where a guard found her.

On 20 September at around 3 p.m., the Cavite Municipal Police Station brought the victim to the Poblacion Sub-station, where she filed a complaint for abduction against her husband.

The victim declined to sign her complaint, saying she would return another time to finalize it. On 22 September, Talento proceeded with the investigation despite the victim’s absence, as she did not return to sign her affidavit.

Further investigation revealed that the alleged abduction never happened.

Reports said that on 27 September, investigators from Makati City Police Station visited Nena’s residence, and security personnel confirmed that she had not returned to her unit since the alleged incident.

Further inquiries were conducted, and the viewing of CCTV footage from the date the victim was said to be abducted was requested.

The footage revealed that Nena willingly entered a vehicle accompanied by a female associate, with no evidence of coercion. The footage viewed from the area where the victim was supposed to be dumped in Cavite showed the victim alighting from a vehicle. She was also seen in the footage waving to get attention from a bystander.

Investigation is ongoing, but Nena’s absence has hindered progress. Despite repeated attempts to contact her, she has not returned to provide a complete statement.

The Southern Police District said it remains committed to providing all possible assistance to the victim.