‘Julian’ infra damage hits P934M

The damage to infrastructure following the recent onslaught of super typhoon “Julian” has reached over P934 million, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Its latest report shows that at least 105 infrastructures were destroyed due to the weather disturbance, of which 67 are from the Ilocos Region, 25 from the Cagayan Valley, and 13 from the Cordillera Region.

On the other hand, production losses were worth P607 million, from a crop loss of 25, 407 metric tons (MT).

Rice yield incurred the biggest damage at 21,875 MT volume loss valued at P427 million.

The “Julian” affected individuals also increased to 317,671, equivalent to 91,871 families. As of this writing, three families or nine persons are still sheltered in two evacuation centers.

Ilocos Region had the highest number of affected persons at 204,230, followed by the Cordillera Region and Cagayan Valley at 70,332 and 43,109, respectively.

Meanwhile, Patilyan, an isolated barangay in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, remains flooded as of Tuesday, the NDRRMC said.

“Julian” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday with five fatalities, eight injuries and one missing.

NDRRMC said that figures are still subject to change as validation of the Provincial DRRMC Kalinga noted the previously reported dead person in Kalinga was not related to the typhoon.