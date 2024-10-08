Jonvic Remulla is new DILG chief

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Cavite Gov. Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla Jr. secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government after Benhur Abalos filed his Certificate of Candidacy for senator on Monday.

On Tuesday, Remulla took his oath of office before Marcos accompanied by his wife, Agnes Tirona, and their children. Also in attendance were his mother and brother, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Fits the bill

Marcos said Remulla “fits the bill” of the Interior secretary the country needs today.

“His extensive and excellent work in local government administration has been met with acclaim in the press and by the people who have voted him nine times to office,” he said.

“But the best proof of his performance is not found in the glowing reports and great scorecards. It is visible in how he has made his beloved Cavite progressive, an economic powerhouse, to cite just one achievement,” Marcos added.

The President noted that Remulla is “more than qualified” to handle the challenges at the DILG.

“I do not have to spell out my marching orders to him because as a boot on the ground, he knows what to do and how best to do it, the most important of which is keeping our people safe in their homes and making our local governments dynamic frontliners of service,” Marcos said.

Remulla has served as Cavite governor since 2019. He also held the position from 2010 to 2016. He was vice governor of the province from 1998 to 2007.

In a Facebook post, Remulla confirmed his appointment to the DILG.

“Today at 9 a.m., I will accept the challenge of our President Bongbong Marcos to be the manager of the Department of the Interior and Local Government or DILG,” he said in Filipino.

“I wholeheartedly accepted this to help not only our province but also the entire Philippines. My aspiration ever since has been to strengthen the local governments and the police so that everyone would have equal rights and a better future,” he said.

Remulla said he was leaving the province of Cavite “much better” than when he first assumed its leadership.

He noted that Cavite is the most business-friendly province in the country and has the largest state university system with almost 100,000 students enrolled in school year 2024-2025.

He also boasted of Cavite’s homeownership rate which is the highest at over one million homes, its responsive local government units, and the “best equipped” police force.

He thanked his constituents for the trust they had placed in him, stressing that his tenure as provincial head was the “honor of a lifetime.” He also asked for prayers in his new post.

“Thank you very much for the opportunity you gave me as your governor. It was a great honor to have served you all,” he said.

“Now I ask for your prayers and support to succeed in my new role. My success is the success of every Caviteño and every Filipino.”

Known for his witty posts, especially during the rainy season and class suspensions, Remulla jokingly said the “ang WalangPasok season ay hindi lamang sa Cavite kundi sa buong Pilipinas na! (The No Classes season is not only in Cavite but in the whole Philippines now).”

Stepping into the governor’s office is Vice Governor Athena Tolentino.

Remulla gets marching order

Remulla said Marcos has tasked him with recommending necessary changes in the police force as preparations for the 2025 elections begin.

Among his responsibilities is to enhance the effectiveness and cohesion of the police, including a review of the National Police Commission to ensure it is “more neutral and cohesive” in addressing member concerns and ensuring candidate safety during next year’s midterm elections.

Remulla identified managing the Philippine National Police (PNP), which falls under the DILG, as his biggest challenge.

“The police force consists of many fine professionals, but there is also significant competition and politics that must be addressed,” he said.

He noted that while removing errant officers is relatively straightforward, navigating internal politics presents a greater challenge.

“It’s a matter of enforcement, but the politics is much more difficult. Everyone is trying to find a perfect solution from imperfect people,” he added.

Remulla clarified that he does not plan to shuffle key PNP positions but will make recommendations to the President regarding the agency’s structure.

He emphasized the need for structural changes, stating, “The culture of the PNP still carries over from the Philippine Constabulary days. The PNP must evolve to survive in today’s world.”

Remulla replaced Benhur Abalos, who is running for Senate. He had previously filed for reelection as governor of Cavite province. “When the President asks, you cannot refuse; you must serve,” he remarked.

Remulla acknowledged the longstanding relationship between his family and the Marcos family and addressed concerns about having two Remullas in the cabinet, with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla also serving.

“It’s not about being brothers but about our competence. We bring different skill sets to the table, and local government is my forte,” he stated.

He also praised his predecessor’s leadership and conducted a thorough meeting to get up to speed. “I have a long shadow to cover. Secretary Ben Abalos was dedicated and provided valuable insights. We had a two-hour meeting where he briefed me on the challenges ahead,” Remulla said.