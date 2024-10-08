Jonvic Remulla is new DILG chief

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Cavite Governor Juanito Victor "Jonvic" Remulla, Jr. to lead the Department of Interior and Local Government after his predecessor Benhur Abalos filed his Certificate of Candidacy for Senator on Monday, 7 October.

On Tuesday, Remulla took the oath of office before Marcos, he was accompanied by his wife Agnes Tirona, and their children.

Also in attendance were his mother and brother Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla.

Since 2019, Jonvic has served as Governor of the province of Cavite, a position he also held from 2010-2016.

He was also the Vice Governor of the province from 1998 to 2007.

In a Facebook post, Jonvic confirmed his appointment to head the DILG.

"Today at 9 AM I will accept the challenge of our President Bongbong Marcos to be the manager of the Department of Interior and Local Government or DILG," he said in Filipino.

"I wholeheartedly accepted this to help not only our province but also the entire Philippines. My aspiration since then has been to strengthen the capacity of the local government and the police so that everyone has equal rights and towards a better future," he added.

Remulla said he left the province of Cavite "much better" than when he first assumed leadership.

He also noted that Cavite is the most business friendly province in the country as well as having the largest state university system for a province with almost 100,000 students enrolled for school year 2024-2025.

He also boasted Cavite's home ownership rates which has the highest number of over 1 million homes, responsive local goverbment units and the "best equipped" police force.

The newly-appointed DILG Chief thanked his constituents for the trust they have given noting that his tenure as provincial head has been an "honor of a lifetime" and have asked for prayers in his new post.

"Thank you very much for the opportunity you gave me as your governor. It is a great honor to serve you all," he said.

"Now I ask for your prayers and support to succeed in my new role. My success is the success of every Caviteño and every Filipino," he added.

Known for his witty posts especially during rainy season and class suspensions, Remulla jokingly said ang Walang Pasok season ay hindi lamang sa Cavite kundi sa buong Pilipinas na! (The "No Classes season is not only in Cavite but for the whole Philippines now!")

Replacing him in the gubernatorial seat is former Vice Governor Athena Tolentino.