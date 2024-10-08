Japan continues to condemn Hamas attack

The date 7 October 2023 marks one year since the terror attacks by Hamas and others against Israel occurred, and on this occasion, Japan renews its sincere condolences to those who lost their lives since then and its sympathy to their bereaved families.

"Japan has consistently and unequivocally condemned the terror attacks by Hamas and others, and urge the immediate release of all hostages still being held captive," said Minister Iwaya Takeshi.

"At the same time, Japan is gravely concerned about the ongoing critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip amid protracted fighting, and the fact that a large number of civilians have been killed, and the security of both Israeli and Palestinian citizens is still posed to threats," he added.

The country continues to urge all the parties including Israel, to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, and strongly urges them to steadily work toward realization of a ceasefire.

The U.S., Egypt, and Qatar have been vigorously working to achieve an agreement of negotiations over the release of the hostages and a ceasefire, and Japan strongly supports these mediation efforts.

"Japan will continue to engage in diplomatic efforts, based on its relations with the countries in the region and as a member of the G7 and of the UN Security Council, and in close coordination with other countries, toward calming the situation as soon as possible, realizing a two-state solution, and establishing a medium to long-term peace and stability in the region," said Takeshi.

"Furthermore, Japan has been providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people with a total of approximately $128 million to date since 7 October 2023, in order to improve the current situation," he added.

Takeshi also said that Japan will continue its humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, and is determined to play its role in the coming phase of early recovery and reconstruction in order to rebuild the future of Gaza.

In addition, Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts to elicit cooperation from the international community more broadly, while utilizing the Conference on Cooperation among East Asian countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD), which was launched by Japan.

"Japan is seriously concerned about the rising tensions beyond Israel and the Gaza Strip throughout the Middle East region, including the West Bank, Lebanon, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, and Iran. Avoiding further exchanges of attacks and calming the situation remain of utmost importance. Japan strongly urges all parties to take all measures to prevent civilian casualties and to avoid further escalation," said Takeshi.