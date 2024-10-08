Isko Moreno kicks off mayoralty bid

Former Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has formally launched his mayoralty bid as he filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Tuesday, the last day of filing candidacies as mandated by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In an interview, Domagoso said that should he win, he will work on reconciliation with his former political families who are currently his main rivals in the 2025 election.

He added that even during the hotly contested election in 2019, wherein he ran against incumbent Mayor Joseph Estrada and former Mayor Alfredo Lim, after winning, he went straight to them, extending his friendship.

Moreover, during his administration, he worked with department heads who were appointed by Estrada, Lim and even Atienza.

“Even before the composition of heads of different departments were all come from appointees for previous administrations, it was like working under the multi-colored Benneton,” Moreno said.

Regarding the recent viral video of incumbent Mayor Honey Lacuna shouting “wag ka ng bumalik,” Moreno said that maybe she was only carried away by the chants of her followers.

When asked if he would never leave Manila, he calmly said that if he wins, he will draw a long-term plan to make the city of Manila a world-class city.

However, he lamented that there are infrastructure projects that he left and had been finished but still were not functional, like the San Sebastian Residences, Pedro Gil Residences, Baseco Hospital, etc., which he promised to open.

In conclusion, Moreno stated that in a directional meeting with his team, he asked them not to engage in mudslinging and to just focus on projects beneficial to Manileños.

Meantime, the country’s ruling party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, has chosen actor Ramon “Raymond” San Diego Bagatsing III, as their official candidate for Manila’s mayoral race.

Bagatsing and his councilors filed their CoCs on Tuesday at the Comelec satellite office at SM Manila in Arroceros.

All PFP-Manila candidates who submitted their CoC and Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance included former 5th District Councilor Pablo Dario Gorosin Ocampo, who will run for vice mayor; councilors of District 2 Roneil Sanguyo, and Nelson Sevilla; District 4 Aldwin Hamilton Tan, Eduardo V. Quintos XVI; District 5 Marilou Ocsan, Paulino Martin Ejercito Jr., Gloria Enriquez, Gladina A. Villar; and District 6 Juan Rafael Crespo, Romualdo Billanes.

The entire PFP-Manila group said they are grateful for the support provided by PFP-National President, South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo.

PFP is being chaired by no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The candidates of PFP-Manila said they are ready to serve honestly, as they brag that they have no trace of corruption; will serve heartfully, with dignity, concern for others, and most of all, fear God.

“It’s time for real change in the City of Manila to the New Philippines,” Bagatsing said.