House backs law strengthening military

The House of Representatives has pledged to allocate the necessary funding for the newly signed Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act to realize its objective of making the Philippines less dependent on other countries by bolstering the local manufacture of military weaponry and equipment.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law Republic Act 12024 on Tuesday, nearly two months after it was ratified by Congress. It is among the priority measures of the Marcos administration.

The law aims to reduce the nation’s dependence on foreign military imports by boosting local manufacturers’ capabilities, research and development to produce advanced military equipment.

It would also enhance military modernization efforts and foster partnerships with allied nations in the face of external threats, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

Speaker Martin Romualdez said the House strongly supports the effective implementation of the law and guarantees that it would be adequately funded.

“We will ensure that our armed forces have the tools, technology and resources they need to protect our sovereignty and defend our people from any external aggression,” Romualdez said.

“The passage and signing of this law sends a strong message that we are serious about protecting our sovereignty and securing our future,” he added.

Aside from spurring military modernization, the law is also expected to foster economic growth by creating jobs, advancing technological innovation and fostering a culture of self-reliance within the defense sector.

“This law will not only strengthen our security but also open up opportunities for our industries to grow and innovate. It paves the way for greater collaboration between government and private sector partners to build a robust defense ecosystem,” the Speaker said.