House backs funding for new Self-Reliant Defense Posture law

The House of Representatives has pledged to allocate the necessary funding to the newly signed "Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act" to realize its objective of making the Philippines less dependent on other countries by bolstering local manufacturing of military weaponry and equipment.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law Republic Act 12024 on Tuesday, nearly two months after it was ratified by Congress. It is among the priority measures of the Marcos administration.

The law aims to reduce the nation's dependence on foreign military imports by boosting local manufacturers' capability, research, and development to produce advanced military equipment.

Additionally, the law strengthens military modernization efforts and fosters partnerships with allied nations in the face of external threats, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

Speaker Martin Romualdez said the House strongly supports the effective implementation of the law and guaranteed that it would be adequately funded.

"We will ensure that our armed forces have the tools, technology, and resources they need to protect our sovereignty and defend our people from any external aggression," Romualdez remarked.

"The passage and signing of this law sends a strong message that we are serious about protecting our sovereignty and securing our future," he added.