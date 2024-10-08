House backs funding for new Self-Reliant Defense Posture law

The House of Representatives has pledged to allocate the necessary funding to the newly signed "Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act" to realize its objective of making the Philippines less dependent on other countries by bolstering local manufacturing of military weaponry and equipment.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law Republic Act 12024 on Tuesday, nearly two months after it was ratified by Congress. It is among the priority measures of the Marcos administration.
The law aims to reduce the nation's dependence on foreign military imports by boosting local manufacturers' capability, research, and development to produce advanced military equipment.
Additionally, the law strengthens military modernization efforts and fosters partnerships with allied nations in the face of external threats, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.
Speaker Martin Romualdez said the House strongly supports the effective implementation of the law and guaranteed that it would be adequately funded.
"We will ensure that our armed forces have the tools, technology, and resources they need to protect our sovereignty and defend our people from any external aggression," Romualdez remarked.
"The passage and signing of this law sends a strong message that we are serious about protecting our sovereignty and securing our future," he added.
Aside from spurring the country's military modernization, the law is also expected to foster economic growth by creating jobs, advancing technological innovation, and encouraging a culture of self-reliance within the defense sector.
"This law will not only strengthen our security but also open up opportunities for our industries to grow and innovate. It paves the way for greater collaboration between government and private sector partners to build a robust defense ecosystem," the Speaker emphasized.
Under the law, Filipino-owned enterprises engaged in the development, production, manufacturing, assembly, servicing, or operation of equipment in the Philippines shall be given preference.
Filipino workers will be hired to support the administration's vision of a self-reliant defense industry, further promoting its economic and job-creation efforts.
In addition, the law opens avenues for innovation in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and cyber defense.
"By fostering technological advancements, the law will help the Philippines stay ahead in these emerging areas and contribute to long-term economic growth. By shifting the focus to local production of defense equipment, the law will lessen our country's reliance on costly imports," Romualdez said.
Moreover, Romualdez highlighted that the the law ensures that taxpayers' money is reinvested in the country's very own economy and in social services, like education, health care, infrastructure, and financial assistance to the underprivileged.