HEART OF A CHAMPION: Andrada sizzles as San Beda silences Mapua in OT thriller

The poise, maturity and defensive intensity that San Beda University has been known for was on full display when it pulled off a thrilling 76-69 overtime win over Mapua University in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Team captain Yukien Andrada was at his best in overtime while Penny Estacio and Bryan Sajonia came through with some crucial baskets to help the Red Lions claim their sixth win in nine games and shut down the first round on a high note.

Andrada dropped 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals while Estacio bravely hit the open layup with 7.4 seconds in regulation that sent the game into overtime.

It was all San Beda from there as Andrada displayed his championship poise and maturity in spearheading a sizzling rally that gave the reigning champion a safe cushion entering the final stretch.

The Cardinals, who gamely challenged the Red Lions in the best-of-three finals showdown last year, struggled to find an answer en route to losing the game that will definitely haunt them when the race for the Final Four heats up.

Red Lions head coach Yuri Escueta said they banked on their defensive intensity in thwarting the Cardinals, who are eager to knock them out of their throne.

“Throughout the first round, the only thing that has been saving us has been our defense. I’d like to believe in the statistics that we are the best defensive team,” Escueta said.

“I told them our execution will follow that’s why we were able to execute in overtime. It’s just our calling card and the identity we want to build.”

James Payosing scored 15 points while Sajonia had 10 markers for the Red Lions, who put clamps on top gun Clint Escamis in the extra period to pull off the impressive victory.

Escamis finished with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals but was nowhere to be found in overtime as he was held scoreless by the punishing San Beda defense.

Aside from Escamis and Marc Cuenco, who had a game-high 20 points in nearly 36 minutes of action, nobody from Mapua managed to hit double figures for Mapua, which is now tied with San Beda and Letran College with a 6-3 win-loss card.

Meanwhile, Saint Benilde dispatched Jose Rizal University (JRU), 84-69, to clinch the top spot entering the second round of this double-round eliminations.

Jhomel Ancheta fired 17 points, five rebounds and a steal for the Blazers, who registered their seventh win in nine outings.

Still, Blazers coach Charles Tiu rued their 18 turnovers, saying that they can’t afford to be relaxed in the second half.

“We had a lot of turnovers in this game. Credit to JRU, which played harder than us,” Tiu said.

“I thought we should have been better in the second half. Not too happy with how the game ended for us.”

Gab Cometa scored 15 points while Allen Liwag, Marc Sangco, and Justine Sanchez all scored 12 points a piece to underscore the Blazers’ balanced offensive assault.

Joshua Guiab delivered 24 points for the Heavy Bombers, who finished the first round with a 3-6 record.

The scores:

First game

SAINT BENILDE (84) — Ancheta 17, Cometa 15, Liwag 12, Sangco 12, Sanchez 12, Ondoa 9, Torres 5, Jarque 2, Eusebio 0, Cajucom 0, Ynot 0, Serrano 0.

JRU (69) — Guiab 24, Raymundo 12, Pangilinan 12, Argente 5, Mosqueda 5, Bernardo 3, De Jesus 2, Panapanaan 2, Garcia 2, Ferrer 2, Ramos 0, Benitez 0, De Leon 0, Sarmiento 0, Barrera 0.

QUARTERS: 27-17, 55-29, 70-47, 84-69.

Second Game

SAN BEDA (76) — Andrada 18, Payosing 15, Sajonia 10, Estacio 9, Gonzales 6, Puno 6, Lina 5, Tagle 3, Celzo 2, Royo 2, Calimag 0.

MAPUA (69) — Cuenco 20, Escamis 19, Concepcion 9, Mangubat 6, Hubilla 6, Bancale 5, Igliane 2, Jabonete 2, Ryan 0, Fermin 0

QUARTERS: 19-16, 30-38, 53-53, 66-66, 76-69 (OT).