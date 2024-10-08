Harnessing AI, space tech on disaster resilience

Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on Tuesday said this year’s Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) will spotlight how satellites, drones and artificial intelligence (AI) can transform disaster risk reduction (DRR).

Scheduled 14 to 18 October at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, Loyzaga said the event will explore the potential of these technologies to enhance disaster prediction, preparedness and response.

Loyzaga said AI has become crucial to achieving resilience with the growing frequency of disasters.

“As climate change intensifies disaster risks, integrating technologies like AI and space-based systems into our DRR strategies is vital for a safer, more resilient future. APMCDRR serves as a platform for collaboration on solutions that protect both people and the environment.,” the DENR secretary explained.

According to Loyzaga, in recent years, the Philippines has advanced its disaster management through AI-powered tools, including initiatives under GeoRisk Philippines, a multi-agency initiative led by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and funded by the Department of Science and Technology.

She said that it was created to provide protocols and platforms to share hazards, exposure, and other risk information to help people, communities, local governments, and national agencies prepare and plan how to reduce the risks from natural hazards.

Led by Secretary Renato Solidum of the Department of Science and Technology and Professor Saini Yang of the Integrated Research on Disaster Risk, the conference will highlight how AI, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellite technologies, and local and indigenous knowledge can improve weather forecasts and risk assessments.

These innovations, in alignment with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, aim to reduce disaster risks and protect lives and livelihoods.

The discussions will also emphasize blending modern technology with nature-based solutions and traditional practices to safeguard ecosystems from climate impacts — an issue especially relevant to the Philippines, local and indigenous knowledge.