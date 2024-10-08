Go wants continued sports development

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go rallies behind Philippine sports as he expressed his all-out support to the 2025 proposed budgets of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

During the budget hearing last Monday, Go emphasized the critical role of sports in nation-building as well as in inculcating values such as discipline, hard work and sportsmanship to the youth while keeping them away from harmful vices such as illegal drugs.

The lawmaker highlighted the successes of Filipino athletes in recent years, proudly recalling the milestones reached during his tenure as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports since 2019 and sponsor of the national budget for sports being Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

“We’ve already won our first-ever gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics with Hidilyn Diaz,” Go recounted, noting that it was a historic achievement for the country. Along with the gold, the Philippines also secured a silver and two bronze medals during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The senator further detailed the country’s accomplishments at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Filipino athletes surpassed previous records by securing four medals, including two golds from Carlos Yulo in gymnastics, and two bronze medals from boxers Ira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio.

“It makes us feel proud every time you see that our hard work and sacrifices paid off and we made our countrymen happy,” Go said.

Beyond these individual achievements, Go emphasized that these successes serve as proof of the country’s growing reputation as a major contender in international sports as a result of the collaborative efforts and increased support given by the government and the private sector.