Go pushes for improved public healthcare

In line with his commitment to push for better healthcare services across the country, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, advocated for expanded benefits for newborn babies in support of the 22nd National Newborn Screening (NBS) Convention in Manila last Monday, 7 October.

The senator, who has been holding regular public hearings to scrutinize various policies of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, called on PhilHealth to include treatment of the 29 metabolic and congenital disorders that may be found among newborn babies. Presently, PhilHealth covers only the screening process.

Go was guest of honor and speaker at the NBS Convention, an annual event that keeps health professionals updated on the recent developments on this public health program. The lectures provide additional information on the expanded newborn screening and relevant topics in the improvement of program implementation.

This annual convention is spearheaded by a non-profit organization, Newborn Screening Society of the Philippines Inc. which consists of various health professionals dedicated to the promotion and advancement of newborn screening in the Philippines.

During the event held at the Manila Hotel, a total of 1,100 medical professionals such as midwives, nurses, doctors, dieticians, medical technologists and chemists attended the event from all over the country. These attendees received tokens from the senator.