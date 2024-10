Photos

Garcia siblings file COCs together for Bataan leadership posts

Reelectionist Bataan Gov. Joet S. Garcia, along with his older brother, incumbent Congressman Abet S. Garcia of the 2nd District, and their younger sister, Congresswoman Gila S. Garcia of the 3rd District, show their Certificates of Candidacy as they file together at the Comelec Balanga City office on Tuesday afternoon.