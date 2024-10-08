Flores conquers Galaxy Watch Manila Marathon

Eduard Flores conquered the Galaxy Watch Manila Marathon, beating 8,000 runners who braved the rains on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia grounds.

The General Santos City-born standout clocked two hours, 33 minutes and 22 seconds to ace his first ever marathon that traversed through Ayala Avenue, Roxas Boulevard, and Intramuros in an action-packed 42-kilometer route.

Flores bested Kenyan David Kipsang, who finished second with 2:39:05, and fellow Filipino Edsel Moral, who wound up third with 2:39:38, in the men’s division.

Jane Wanjiru Muriuki of Kenya, meanwhile, was the fastest in the women’s division as she finished the course in 3:11:34.

Maricar Camacho placed second with her time of 3:20:54, while Jocelyn Elijeran was third with 3:29:11.

Organizing Rio dela Cruz of RUNRIO said the event was a rousing success as it drew participants from 30 countries, notably from the United States, Canada, Japan, China and Australia.

He also believes that the warm reception that the event garnered is a first step in making the Galaxy Watch Manila Marathon be viewed in the same regards as other Southeast Asian marathons like those in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, with the famed running coach hopeful in establishing a sought-after marathon series in the region.

Sonny Wagdos topped the men’s half-marathon event in 1:07:10 followed by Lowegene Aliligay (1:14:43) and Rodmar Pullido (1:16:11) while Maria Jonna Lina Abutas was the fastest female after clocking 1:29:15 seconds besting Jennelyn Isibido (1:35:06) and Jenalyn Galvez (1:40:32).

In the 10K race, James Darrel Orduna was the fastest among male runners with 32:11 ahead of Junel Gobotia (33:04) and Jaspher Delfino (36:03), while Edna Magtubo was the top female with a time of 41:48 followed by Melody Lantad (44:09) and Christine Andres (55:51).

In the 5K race, Alfrence Braza was the top male with 16:11 followed by Mark Angelo Biagtan (17:33) and Cavin Vidal (17:36) while Jash Mae Dhuaylungod emerged as the best female runner with her 23:06 ahead of Patricia Paglicauan (25:13) and Leny Joy Gaviota (25:35).