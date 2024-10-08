Fidel sizzles with 64, bags early lead

ILOILO CITY — Fidel Concepcion made a bold statement in his pursuit of a breakthrough victory in the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT), carding an impressive six-under 64 to secure a one-stroke lead over Guido van der Valk in the opening round of the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge here on Tuesday.

Benefiting from an early morning start and the lift, clean and place rule due to soggy fairways from recent rains, Concepcion launched his title campaign in style at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club.

He birdied three of his first eight holes before rallying with four more birdies on the back nine to cap a near-perfect 34-30 round, completely burying the memory of a missed cut in the last PGT leg at Forest Hills.

“I took a break after missing the cut at Forest Hills. I went back to basics, tried to brush it off, and move forward,” said Concepcion, who also praised the well-maintained surface of the tight but tricky par-70 layout, which was built in 1907.

“I putted really well, and the greens are excellent. You can’t complain much about a 64.”

While Concepcion was pleased with his strong start, he remains grounded, knowing the challenges that lie ahead.

“This is my best start, but there’s a lot of golf left to play. I’ve been in this situation before, and I hope to hang on this time and do a little better,” he said.

Van der Valk, who posted a 65, birdied four of the first seven holes then bounced back from two bogeys with a trio of birdies from the 13th to finish in solo second, while Ira Alido carded a 66 to take third, highlighting his back-nine surge with three birdies.

“I started really good, and hit some great shots, but it sort of fell apart a little bit midway through. Thankfully, I made three birdies in a row at the back which got me back into a good mindset,” said Van der Valk, emphasizing the mental strength required to navigate the course in the coming rounds.

“It’s an old-style course, but very challenging. Mentally, I need to be strong because anything can happen. The course is playing a little soft, making it a bit easier, but let’s see what the next three days will bring.”

Alido credited his superb approach shots for his strong start.

“I hit a lot of greens, and they were perfect enough to set me up for birdies. I missed a few chances, but my approach game gave me plenty of opportunities,” he said.

Defending champion Rupert Zaragosa and veterans Tony Lascuña and Reymon Jaraula are among those tied at fourth with rounds of 67.