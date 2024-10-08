Ex-CoA commissioner vows to fight corruption

Former Commission on Audit (CoA) commissioner Heidi Mendoza joined the Senatorial race for 2025 polls as she filed her certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Tuesday and stressed that if elected, Mendoza said she would continue her bout against corruption.

The former state auditor said he would also teach the correct budget process to the public and put an end to the pork barrel fund.

Mendoza also headed the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services in 2015.

She also served as an external auditor for the Food and Agriculture Organization, World Health Organization, and International Labour Organization.