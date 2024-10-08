Embassy of Israel, DMW, OWWA commemorate Hamas Terror Attack

The Embassy of Israel, in partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), held a solemn commemoration at the Ascott Hotel in Bonifacio Global City to mark the first anniversary of the tragic Hamas terror attack on 7 October 2023.

It also honored the lives of over 1,200 Israeli victims, including four Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and offered prayers for the safe return of the 101 hostages still held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

Deputy Ambassador Ester Buzgan shared her reflections on the attack, recounting the moments when her family in Ofakim came under threat. Her remarks underscored the emotional toll the tragedy has taken on Israelis.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, meantime, expressed the Philippines’ solidarity saying that the agency continues to offer sympathies and support to the people and government of Israel.

“Prayers for the safe return of the 101 hostages still held in captivity and for the eternal repose of those who lost their lives on that fateful day,” said Cacdac, adding that his hopes for the war to end and reaffirmed the Philippine government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of OFWs in Israel.

Meanwhile, OWWA administrator Arnell Ignacio echoed these sentiments, reaffirming support for Filipino workers in Israel and highlighting the close ties between the two nations. He also shared his emotional experience of visiting Israel and meeting the communities affected by the Hamas attacks.

Ambassador Ilan Fluss, on the other hand, stressed Israel’s resilience in the face of ongoing threats from Iran and its Iranian-backed terror groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

“This is a war for survival, but Israel remains strong and resilient. Am Yisrael Chai—the people of Israel live,” said Fluss, acknowledging the challenges of rising antisemitism. He expressed deep gratitude for the support from the Philippines during these trying times and extended his appreciation to Filipino OFWs, who continue to work and have become an integral part of Israeli society and families.

The event also honored Filipina caregiver Camille Jesalva, whose bravery saved her elderly patient during the attack, and featured a video and exhibition paying tribute to the victims and hostages.