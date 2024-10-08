Duterte allies beat CoC deadline

Detained Pastor Apollo Quiboloy was among the allies of former President Rodrigo Duterte who beat the deadline for the filing of certificates of candidacy for Senate seats at the Manila Hotel on Tuesday.

Quiboloy’s candidacy was filed by his lawyer, Mark Tolentino.

Tolentino said Quiboloy aims to be part of the solution to the country’s problems.

“He wants to run because his focus is on God and our beloved country,” Tolentino said, adding that Quiboloy will prioritize religious freedom and believes the government should protect sacred grounds from state forces.

In August, police raided the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City to serve arrest warrants on Quiboloy, who is also on wanted in the United States for various crimes, including sex trafficking and money laundering.

Despite a court order transferring him to the New Quezon City Jail, the PNP said he remains at Camp Crame.

Meanwhile, Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, another Duterte ally, announced his candidacy for the Senate. Focusing on a platform of unity, he said true service to the public requires cooperation among the citizens.

Marcoleta, known for his opposition to ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal, previously withdrew his senatorial bid in April 2022 due to poor survey results.

Vic Rodriguez, former executive secretary to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and now a Duterte ally, has also joined the Senate race as an independent candidate, claiming to be the “real opposition.” He expressed concern about the lack of a genuine opposition in the country, criticizing parties that merely pose as such.

Pangilinan makes return

Former senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan also filed his CoC for senator, vowing to address the rising price of rice if elected.

“The high price of rice and other goods is a big problem now. We can solve it again as long as the legislature and executive branch work together,” said Pangilinan who was accompanied by his wife, multimedia star Sharon Cuneta.

Running under the Liberal Party, Pangilinan said he is willing to set aside political colors to help more Filipinos.

Pangilinan previously served as a senator from 2001 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2022, including a stint as Senate majority leader.

Other candidates

Former Commission on Audit commissioner Heidi Mendoza, television personality Willie Revillame, and whistleblower Peter “Bikoy” Advincula were among those who rushed to file their CoCs before the deadline.

Mendoza vowed to continue her fight against corruption.