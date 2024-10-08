DND: New SRDP law to revitalize Phl defense industry

The Department of National Defense said the newly enacted Republic Act 12024 or the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) Revitalization Law will facilitate domestic production and manufacturing of defense assets and hardware in the country.

Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. stressed the need to prioritize the promotion of innovations and technological breakthroughs in the defense industry and dual-use technologies.

He then cited the law seeks to build up AFP’s capabilities in multiple domains, both traditional and non-traditional, "and which will, ultimately, facilitate the attainment of a credible defense posture and self-reliance."