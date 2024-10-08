Chiefs rip Saints, stay unbeaten

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The Kansas City Chiefs shrugged off their injury woes to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a battling 26-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

The reigning Super Bowl champions, whose offense has been disrupted by injuries to running backs Isiah Pacheco and receiver Rashee Rice, were nevertheless too strong for the Saints at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes marshaled the Kansas City offense superbly, finishing with 331 passing yards from 28-of-39 completions.

The Chiefs’ points came from rushing touchdowns from Kareem Hunt and Xavier Worthy, with kicker Harrison Butker slotting four field goals for the home side.

Hunt finished with 102 rushing yards while Juju Smith-Schuster had a big night with 130 receiving yards from seven receptions.

The Chiefs improved to 5-0 with the win to widen their lead at the top of the AFC West, where the Denver Broncos are a distant second with a 3-2 record.

The Saints, however, fell to 2-3 for the season and were also given an injury scare with quarterback Derek Carr taking a knock in the fourth quarter that forced him out of game.

Kansas City moved into an early 10-0 lead after Hunt rushed over for a five-yard touchdown before Butker slotted a 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter.