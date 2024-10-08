Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose as dental brand ambassadors

October means one thing for most children: Halloween candy. But for orthodontists, it’s a month to embrace beautiful, healthy smiles in honor of National Orthodontic Health Month. A healthy smile is a happy smile, and this month is the perfect time to focus on oral health and the benefits of a straight, aligned smile. Orthodontic care not only enhances appearance but also improves overall dental health, helping prevent tooth decay, gum disease and jaw problems.

In another exciting milestone, Urban Smiles Dental Clinic officially welcomes Carlos Edriel Yulo and Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose as brand ambassadors. To keep their smiles as bright as their future, Urban Smiles will provide Yulo and San Jose with a comprehensive lifetime dental care plan.

“I feel blessed and honored to be here today,” said Yulo. “To be one of those chosen to inspire the youth and people, to bring happiness, make them smile, dream and believe. Thank you so, so much for this experience in my life.”

“We are looking forward to our journey toward a bigger and brighter smile with Urban Smiles,” San Jose added.

From the simplest to the most complex dental procedures, Urban Smiles is one of the most innovative dental clinics in the Philippines, offering quality, top-notch dental experiences where beautiful smiles are made.

Education, regular check-ups and preventive treatments are essential for keeping one’s teeth healthy. This approach can often save a person from the unpleasant costs of avoidable dental problems that may arise from poor care. Urban Smiles focuses on preventive dentistry, specifically in preventing tooth decay and gum disease.

At Urban Smiles, they are committed to helping you achieve a confident, healthy smile that lasts a lifetime. Their commitment to excellence, discipline and passion mirrors their dedication to providing a brighter future for every smile. They’re not just building smiles; they’re building legacies.